The House Intelligence Commitee is set to bring back in (well, remotely) representatives from big tech to get an update on policies aimed at stopping misinformation since the 2016 election.

Facebook (FB +1.5% ), Google (GOOG +1.7% , GOOGL +2% ) and Twitter (TWTR +1.6% ) are invited to take part in the hearing, set for this Thursday, June 18 at noon ET.

It's also set to examine foreign misinformation campaigns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic or to protests over George Floyd's killing.

It's titled "Emerging Trends in Online Foreign Influence Operations: Social Media, COVID-19, and Election Security."