Morgan Stanley's (MS +2.2% ) former head of diversity is suing the bank, alleging "race and gender discrimination and unequal pay."

The complaint also said that recent statements by Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman on Black Lives Matter protests contradicted the bank's record on race issues.

Marilyn Booker, who headed the diversity effort at Morgan Stanley from 1994 to 2010, then led a unit to manage money for minority clients, alleges that she was fired in December after promoting a plan to improve the experience of minority employees at the bank.

She also said that the Urban Markets Group, which she ran starting in 2011, lost 71% of its budget by 2019, hampering efforts to connect minority financial advisers to minority communities.