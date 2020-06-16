Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +3.7% ) plans to continue to build out two new concept store brands.

Three new Overtime by Dick's locations will offer an expansive assortment of apparel, footwear and equipment at up to 75% off Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and other brands. The retailer says new markdowns will be added throughout the year at the stores.

In addition, five Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations are opening. That brand will offer deeper discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands at up to 90% off. The clearance stores will provide a temporary pop-up-style shopping experience for customers in the communities over the next six months.

Dick's has grown revenue from $4.82B in FY10 to $8.75B last fiscal year even with all the talk of death by Amazon.

Source: Press Release