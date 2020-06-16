Schlumberger (SLB +2% ) expects to take one-time charges of $1.2B-$1.4B associated with its ongoing restructuring and related layoffs, CEO Olivier Le Peuch says.

The restructuring, which will include cutting 17 product lines into four divisions and restructuring around just five key basins, is expected to permanently save ~$1.5B/year in costs, the CEO told the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

"Although we forewarned that Q2 will decline severely, the drop has been sharper than expected, due not only to the severe decline in North America land activity, but also due to COVID-related disruptions in the international markets," Le Peuch said.