Dropbox (DBX +3.9% ) launches a Family plan that allows for six users under one billing plan. The option will roll out to Dropbox Plus users in the coming weeks and to all users later this year.

New product launches include Dropbox Passwords, which lets users store their passwords in one place and came out of DBX's Valt acquisition last year.

Dropbox Vault protects secure documents with a six-digit PIN and encryption when uploaded, downloaded, or stored.

DBX is also making HelloSign electronic signatures a native part of Dropbox. HelloSign was another 2019 acquisition.

Passwords and Vault are available in beta today for all Dropbox Plus mobile users.

