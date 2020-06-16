Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) is up 7% after activist investor Railroad Ranch Capital management (RRCM) in their letter express concerns over the control of the company by minority shareholder Kaisa Group Holdings.

RRCM believes that the current market value of the stock significantly understates the underlying real estate assets value.

This comes two weeks after Iszo Capital, who owns ~9.8% had similar concerns. RRCM endorses Iszo's proposal to call a special meeting with 30% of the vote and replace the existing Board.