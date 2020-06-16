SoftBank-backed Grab cuts staff during pandemic struggle

SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Grab (GRAB) will cut 360 employees to cut costs during economic downturn and slow pandemic recovery.

Grab also plans to trim some non-core businesses, reassign staff to new initiatives, and consolidate functions.

The startup has offset some of the ride-hail weakness with delivery services. In February, Grab raised more than $850M in funding to move into financial services.

Grab's firings are the latest woe for SoftBank's portfolio companies. Last month, SoftBank reported a record $12.7B annual operating loss as it wrote down its Uber and WeWork investments.