The Trump administration asks the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a permit program that would allow the Keystone XL pipeline and other new oil and gas pipelines to be built across streams and wetlands with minimal review if they meet certain criteria.

The government's application to the court says a lower court should not have blocked the program, which has been in effect since the 1970s and has been relied on "for thousands of activities annually" by the Army Corps and private companies, Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote.

"The district court had no warrant to set aside [the permit] with respect to Keystone XL, let alone for the construction of all new oil and gas pipelines anywhere in the country," Francisco wrote.