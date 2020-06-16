McDonald's (MCD +0.7% ) is thinking about bringing some menu items back after they were cut during the pandemic.

During the stay-at-home period, the restaurant chain cut certain items that were more complex to make quickly for drive-thru or didn't sell as well.

McDonald's management could face some pushback from franchisees, with keeping menus simplified a top priority of the group.

Looking ahead, bringing back breakfast traffic is a top priority at McDonald's due to the higher margins it generates with early beverages.

