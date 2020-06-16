Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +6.5% ) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +6.2% ) both bounce up after they hired financial advisers to help in the process to exit conservatorship.

KBW analyst Bose George, though, is still cautious on both GSEs' common shares due to "meaningful hurdles to recapitalization."

Under newly proposed capital rules from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, "it would be difficult for the GSEs to generate acceptable ROEs without raising guarantee fees (which we don't believe is a desirable outcome for the mortgage market)," George writes in a note.

And "even if recapitalization is successful, it is likely to result in significant dilution to current common shareholders," he writes.

KBW notes, though, that there are some scenarios where "the preferred shares could have upside."

