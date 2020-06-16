PG&E pleads guilty in 84 deaths from 2018 Camp Fire
Jun. 16, 2020 2:53 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- PG&E (PCG +0.5%) pleads guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in Superior Court in California's Butte County, location of the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise.
- CEO Bill Johnson answered each count separately as the judge read the names of the individuals who died and whose images were shown in the courtroom.
- Separately, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali said in a hearing today that he will approve PG&E's turnaround plan tomorrow.
- In a statement, PG&E says it has made "substantial progress" toward emerging from bankruptcy as a financially stable company, though it will emerge from Chapter 11 having nearly doubled its debt to more than $38B.