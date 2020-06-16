PG&E pleads guilty in 84 deaths from 2018 Camp Fire

Jun. 16, 2020 2:53 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • PG&E (PCG +0.5%) pleads guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in Superior Court in California's Butte County, location of the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise.
  • CEO Bill Johnson answered each count separately as the judge read the names of the individuals who died and whose images were shown in the courtroom.
  • Separately, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali said in a hearing today that he will approve PG&E's turnaround plan tomorrow.
  • In a statement, PG&E says it has made "substantial progress" toward emerging from bankruptcy as a financially stable company, though it will emerge from Chapter 11 having nearly doubled its debt to more than $38B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.