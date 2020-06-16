Ignoring some of the short-term noise, Jefferies is out with a list of overlooked Buy-rated stocks that are recommended as long-term buying opportunities amid the current weakness and volatility.
"We looked up and down the market cap for those stocks that lagged in the bear market and have not participated in the upturn ... and could be the next leaders," notes the Jefferies analyst team.
The names popping up after the Jefferies screen includes Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.0%), Starbucks (SBUX +0.9%), Live Nation (LYV -0.8%), Hasbro (HAS +2.4%), Mattel (MAT +2.8%) and Best Buy (BBY +4.7%). The chart below shows how they stack up on a price-to-sales comparison. See Seeking Alpha's valuation metrics tool for more details.