Mobile payment company Square (SQ) is up 3.6% to $94.33 in afternoon trading, looking at its highest close since 2018 and honing in on its all-time closing high just above $99.

Shares received a boost after May’s retail sales numbers showed a sharp rebound, rising nearly 18% month on month. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is up 2.4% .

Despite a March plunge as COVID-19 shut down retailers across the globe, the stock is up more than 50% year to date.

“With an estimated addressable market worth $160 billion and growing, the company is well-positioned for sustained expansion in the years ahead,” Andres Cardenal wrote Monday.