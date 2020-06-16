Southern Copper (SCCO +0.3% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $41 price target, trimmed from $47, at Goldman Sachs, expecting volumes in the next 3-4 years to remain broadly flat, which "differs from overall investors' perception of a strong volume growth profile."

Southern Copper has the world's largest copper reserve but it does not make up for an expected lack of volume growth in the next 3-4 years, Goldman analyst Thiago Ojea says.

SCCO's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bullish.