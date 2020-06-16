Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announces a new partnership with clean beauty pioneer, Credo Beauty.

The company says the collaboration will feature an exclusive, clean beauty collection with more choices and unrivaled transparency related to sourcing, fragrance and ingredients.

The collection will start this fall with eight beauty brands, including EleVen by Venus Williams x Credo SPF, Innersense Organic Beauty and One Love Organics, among others, across 100 Ulta Beauty stores and online.

As the partnership grows, Credo Beauty and Ulta Beauty plan to leverage their collective expertise to continue pushing the clean beauty space forward.

Source: Press Release