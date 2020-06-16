Wall Street ends the session with solid gains Tuesday. The S&P 500 notches a gain of 1.9% , the Dow ends up 2% and the Nasdaq Composite rises 1.75% .

Stocks were buoyed by reports of a $1T stimulus package being considered by the White House, a rebound in May retail sales raising hopes of a V-shaped recovery and little fearmongering from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his Senate testimony.

The broader market ended off highs, though. A spike in volatility following a report that Beijing was closing its schools due to an increase in COVID-19 cases caused some sharp swings and added to market jitters.

Powell warned that the GDP downturn in Q2 would be the “most severe ever,” but also gave Wall Street what it wanted, saying that while markets were functioning well it was important to prove the Fed will do what it said it would do. In other words, the punch bowl looks safe.

The stock market was helped in later trading by the energy sector. U.S. crude climbed nearly 3% to $38.23 per barrel. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) ended up 2.7%. Saudi Arabia is on a pace this month for the lowest oil exports to the U.S. in 35 years, Bloomberg reported. That could mean more demand for domestic oil and gas services, with those companies leading the sector. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) finished up 6.56% .

Industrials also enjoyed solid gains following hopes that this time will be different when it comes to infrastructure stimulus packages.