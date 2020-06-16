Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) says its fiscal Q4 EPS beat and revenue miss would've looked stronger if the pandemic hadn't postponed the purchases from clients in the hardest-hit sectors, including hospitality, retail, and transportation.

Cloud services and license support revenues were $6.8B (+1% Y/Y; +3% in constant currency) and cloud license and on-premise license revenues totaled $2B.

The Fusion Cloud ERP Suite grew 35% in constant currency, and the Fusion Cloud HCM Suite grew 29%.

Operating income dropped 2% Y/Y to $5.1B.

Operating cash flow was $13.1B for the trailing 12 months.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.