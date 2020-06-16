Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of issuing common stock related to its previously announced merger with Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX). 99% of the votes cast backed the plan.

Under the terms of the amended merger agreement, PGNX stockholders will receive 0.31 of a share of LNTH for each PGNX share owned (up from 0.2502) which will boost their ownership stake in the combined company to ~40% from ~35%.

They will also receive a contingent value right (CVR), payable in two (undisclosed) cash payments, if net sales of PyL exceed $100M in 2022 and $150M in 2023.