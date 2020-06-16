Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is up 2.6% in immediate after-hours trading following Q1 earnings that weren't nearly as bad as expected, with a smaller loss and smaller revenue drop than consensus.

Revenues fell 35% to $351.7M. Gross profit came in at $201M; loss from continuing operations was $211M.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP net loss was $1.63/share, well above expectations.

Active customers: North America, 25.3M; International, 16.5M.

Global units sold were down 20% to 29.8M, mainly due to negative impact from COVID-19 on March demand (and lower Goods sales throughout the quarter). North America units down 13% in Local, down 42% in Goods; International units down 13% in Local, down 22% in Goods.

Operating cash flow was -$17.6M for the trailing 12 months; free cash flow was -$78.1M over that period.

It ended the quarter with $667M in cash (including $150M drawn from a revolving credit facility).

It's not holding a conference call along with the results, but it does plan to host a call when it discloses Q2 results in August.

Earnings presentation

Press release