A California district court has issued a preliminary injunction order against several BGI companies, including MGI Tech Co., Ltd., Complete Genomics Inc., BGI Americas Corp., and MGI Americas Inc., barring them from launching their sequencing instruments and related reagents in the U.S. The order applies to both standard and "CoolMPS" chemistries.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) sued BGI for infringement related to five patents covering its proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry.

Related infringement suits are in process in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK.

The U.S. trial is scheduled to start on May 25, 2021.