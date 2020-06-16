PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT:PLM) says the Minnesota Supreme Court granted a review of a state appeals court ruling on the NorthMet Project air permit.

In a March ruling, the appeals court remanded NorthMet’s air permit to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to provide more information, and PolyMet then sought review of the decision, as did the MPCA in a separate petition.

PolyMet says it has successfully defended itself in six of the 11 state and federal cases challenging the project, with the remaining five cases currently in various stages of litigation or appeal.