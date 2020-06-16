Anecdotal reports suggest a larger number of complaints than normal for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y, with some customers reportedly refusing deliveries or having their order canceled by the automaker due to unresolved issues.

Still to be determined is if the issues are normal growing pains for a new model or a big enough problem that demand will take a hit. Either way, the early road reviews for the Model Y could be interesting.

Tesla is in its final two-week push before Q2 deliveries are reported, typically a period of high tension in Fremont.

Shares of Tesla closed at $982.13, less than 2% from the $1,000 level.