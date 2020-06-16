Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) down 7.9% in after trading hours as the company's board approves a 1-for-50 reverse split

With no change in ADSs, the implementation of the reverse split will result in the reduction of the number of authorized shares from 2,500M to 50M.

Concurrently, the Company will effect a corresponding change in the ratio of ordinary shares to ADSs, from one ADS representing 50 shares, to one ADS equals one share

Reverse split and concurrent ratio change will be effective June 29, 2020.