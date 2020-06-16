Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has settled its patent infringement dispute with Apotex over the latter's marketing application seeking approval to sell a generic version of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in the U.S.

Amarin's appeal of an adverse patent ruling allowing generic competition to Vascepa remains pending.

Under the terms the the settlement agreement, Apotex may not sell its generic product until August 9, 2029 (the same date under a 2018 settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries) or earlier under certain circumstances (including if Amarin loses its appeal).