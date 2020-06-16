Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is down 8.11% in AH trading after announcing an extension of cruise suspensions until September 30 for the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

The company is also cancelling select voyages through October 2020, including Canada and New England sailings, due to travel and port restrictions.

As it has been saying for several months now, NCLH reiterates that it will continue to work in tandem with the CDC, the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.