The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 3.86M barrels of oil for the week ending June 12.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 4.27M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 919K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 3.29M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 3.5M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

July WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $37.86/bbl after settling at $38.38/bbl today.