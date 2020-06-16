Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) through Woolworths New Zealand plans to invest ~NZ$65M in a planned expansion of its Dalgety site in Auckland thereby increasing the site capacity by ~4.6M cubic feet and 27K pallet positions.

With construction already started, the project completion is slated for mid-2021.

Richard Winnall, Managing Director for the International Division of Americold said that "With this expansion, Americold is adding capacity to support the expected growth of the national retailers, food producers, processors, distributors, and quick-service restaurants in New Zealand."