The axes have reportedly come out at T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), which reportedly today told hundreds of Sprint workers that they were being laid off.

Those cuts are relatively fresh after the April 1 closing of their $26.5B merger.

On one call heard by TechCrunch, T-Mobile's James Kirby said the company was eliminating Sprint's inside sales unit, which focused on small businesses, and that layoffs in the division would make way for 200 new positions that employees could apply for.

But the layoffs are apparently sizable enough to trigger the WARN Act notice, as T-Mobile has said the employees will keep their jobs for two more months.

The moves come despite a pledge from then-CEO John Legere in spring 2019 that the merger would be "jobs-positive from Day One and every day thereafter. That's not just a promise. That's not just a commitment. It's a fact."

And the company planned to create 5,600 jobs through new customer centers to be built after the closing.

The news of cuts today comes close on the heels of a nationwide T-Mobile outage that has attracted an investigation from the FCC.