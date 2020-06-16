H&R Block sees sufficient liquidity to last until tax season 2021
Jun. 16, 2020 5:19 PM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)HRBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) rises 2.1% in after-hours trading as its fiscal Q4 results still beat consensus even as the pandemic reduced its revenue and earnings.
- HRB CFO Tony Bowen says the company has adequate liquidity to meet anticipated operating cash needs through the start of tax season 2021 and it's taking measures to cut expenses to fund future growth.
- Before the pandemic, HRB said it was on track to deliver its financial outlook for FY2020, Bowen said.
- Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.01 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.61 and fell from $4.39 in the year-ago quarter.
- Fiscal Q4 U.S. assisted tax preparation revenue of $1.18B declined from $1.53B a year ago, while U.S. DIY tax preparation revenue of $166.9M fell from $222.4M a year earlier.
- Total revenue for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 of $1.81B, beating the consensus of $1.76B, slid from $2.33B a year earlier.
- Q4 total operating expenses of $1.14B declined from $1.18B.
- Ends fiscal year with $2.7B in cash.
- Previously: H&R Block EPS beats by $0.40, beats on revenue (June 16)