Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has shut-in ~10K bbl/day of oil production, but it still expects to end the year with output flat with 2019 levels, CEO Dave Hager told the J.P. Morgan energy conference.

Hager downplayed the production cutbacks as "not very much," and said he does not expect additional curtailments with current oil prices above $30/bbl.

Hager also said he was confident Devon would close on the sale of its Barnett Shale assets to Thailand-based Banpu Kalnin; the deal was announced in December but was restructured, and the closing was delayed after oil prices crashed.