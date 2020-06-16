Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is expanding SEN Leverage, its new product, thereby allowing Silvergate Bank customers to obtain dollar denominated loans in collateral to bitcoin held at select digital currency exchanges who are also the bank's customers.

During Q120, SEN recorded $17B in USD transactions as the company partnered with Bitstamp to serve as its custodian. It has now partnered with Anchorage to offer access to increased trading capital.

Alan Lane, CEO of Silvergate said that "Many in our network of over 500 institutional investor customers have asked us to help create greater capital efficiency and we are excited to be working closely with Anchorage to offer this solution for them."