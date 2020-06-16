ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) chief Bob Bakish has outlined changes to the company's streaming service in order to position it better in a more competitive over-the-top video world.

Speaking at a Credit Suisse conference, he says CBS All Access will relaunch in 2021 and that the company would be adding 15,000 hours of new Viacom and CBS programming and sports content: "The second part of our strategy is to transform All Access into a super service."

That would roughly double the library currently on the service, by adding new content from Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, the Smithsonian Networks and Paramount Network.

"We have a good position in the older segment with the current All Access product, but this really brings a lot of young audience to the table," Bakish says.

And the bigger All Access product will offer CBS News as well as a "critical mass" of live sports, including PGA Golf and NFL games - part of a "House of Brands" approach to leverage the combined company's assets.

Bakish had outlined initial plans for a bigger super-service in February, hinting that the new service would come in tiers with the base service costing under $10/month.