Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) estimates book value per share of $5.30-$5.40 as of June 12; that's up from the $5.24-$5.34 estimate range as of May 12.

ORC, which closed at $4.64 on Tuesday, gains 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity range was ~$351.0M to $357.6M with 66,216,748 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 12.

Total structured RMBS at face value was $360.5M and at fair value was $37.1M at May 31,2020.

Total mortgage assets at face value were $3.44B and at fair value were $3.40B at May 31, 2020

In May 2020, ORC sold assets with a fair value of ~$54.4M, which settle in June 2020 that collateralize ~$51.9M of repurchase agreements.