Welltower (NYSE:WELL) increases the maximum amount of 3.950% notes due 2023 and 3.750% notes due 2023 it offers to purchase by $100M to $400M.

For the 3.950% notes, it offers a fixed spread of 115 basis points over the 0.250% U.S. Treasury notes due June 15, 2023.

And for the 3.750% notes it offers a fixed spread of 130 bps over 0.250% U.S. Treasury notes due June 15, 2023.

Offer expires at midnight ET at the end of July 14, 2020; early tender date is 5:00 PM ET on June 29.