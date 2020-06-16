Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) prices its public offering of $150M of 6.375% senior notes due 2025.

Expects to use the proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general business purposes, which may include repaying $39.9M of mortgage debt secured by one property, that has an annual interest rate of 3.6% as of March 31, 2020 and matures in August 2020.

Granted underwriters an option to buy up to $22.5M of additional notes within 30 days.

The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on June 23, 2020.

Go deeper: Look at OPI's balance sheet.