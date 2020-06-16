Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is up 10% postmarket after launching its at-home testing solution for COVID-19.

That test was granted emergency use authorization from the FDA for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus at the center of the pandemic.

It will offer the test service through its Picture Genetics platform starting next week. Potential customers must qualify after passing an online eligibility screener, which will prioritize tests based on need and CDC guidelines.

Patients would collect their own samples with a mid-turbinate nasal swab, and receive results within 24-48 hours of receipt of the sample.

A month ago, Fulgent was part of an EUA as a test location for samples from a kit by Everlywell, the first authorized at-home sample collection kit.