The top Republican and Democrat on the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee today introduced a bill to reform aircraft certification in the wake of the two fatal Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX crashes.

The measure seeks to eliminate the ability of aircraft makers like Boeing to unduly influence the certification process, "to make sure the FAA remains in the driver's seat when it comes to certification."

The legislation would give the agency new authority to remove Boeing employees conducting certification tasks, appoint safety advisers and grant new whistleblower protections to employees, among other provisions.

Elements of the proposal should be a focus tomorrow when FAA chief Steve Dickson testifies at a committee hearing.