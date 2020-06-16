Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) has named Robert Cohen (formerly of EmboMedics) its interim chief executive officer.

He's taking over for current interim CEO Shameze Rampertab, who will return to his role as the company's chief financial officer. Rampertab had served in the position since December.

The board says it's hired Cohen because of a successful track record of launching medical devices in the biotech space. Cohen will be responsible for driving development and launch of its Truforma point-of-care diagnostic platform.

Rampertab took over after the regination of Gerald Solensky Jr. from the CEO post on Dec. 3.