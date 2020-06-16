Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it will continue its policy of keeping the middle seats open for its flights until at least Sept. 30 to provide customers with more personal space.

The airline also has started a Customer Health Declaration which must be acknowledged during online check-in, requiring customers to confirm they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been diagnosed with or exposed to the virus in the 14 days prior to travel.

Southwest is one of several carriers that are considering revoking flying privileges for passengers that refuse to wear a mask onboard, according to the Airlines for America industry group.