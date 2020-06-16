After multiple reports that T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) was shedding hundreds of jobs among former Sprint employees today, the company has issued a statement about its plans.

It says "We have kicked off an ambitious hiring initiative to add 5,000 new positions over the next year — in multiple departments across the company, primarily mapping to areas of growth and focused on serving customers such as Retail, Care, T-Mobile for Business, Engineering and network organizations."

"At the same time, we are looking at our entire merged organization to ensure that we focus our resources in the places where our customers need us the most," the company adds. "As part of this process, some employees who hold similar positions are being asked to consider a career change inside the company, and others will be supported in their efforts to find a new position outside the company."