ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it expects to resume normal production operations at Alaska's North Slope next month after curtailing some output because of weak oil prices.

ConocoPhillips says it began in late May to ramp down ahead of cutting production in Alaska by ~100K bbl/day for the month of June.

Decisions on any further production reductions will be made on a month-to-month basis, the company says.

North Slope oil prices that fell to ~$10/bbl in late April had climbed back near $40/bbl last week.