In Google (GOOG, GOOGL) product news today, the company is bringing its Meet video-calling product into Gmail on mobile.

That follows last month's move to make Meet free and integrated with Gmail on the Web. And it cuts barriers to getting into a Meet call for mobile users (and any easier path shores it up against a largely calendar-based Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM)).

A new Meet tab on the Gmail app will easily show upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar and offers one-tap access. Similarly, a "new meeting" button there will start an instant meeting to which users can invite others.

And in a post by Chrome OS VP John Solomon, the company notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has "injected a stochastic shock" to trendlines for cloud-based systems, with the idea of cloud-based devices "no longer a nice-to-have; it will likely become a necessity for many businesses as they adopt a more versatile way of working."

That focus on the "cloud worker" is leading to initiatives at Chrome OS, including a partnership with Parallels that brings "legacy application support - which includes Microsoft Office (NASDAQ:MSFT) desktop apps - to Chromebooks." He promises more to come on that in coming months.