Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) will delay its target date to begin construction of its proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana until H1 2021, CEO Meg Gentle told J.P. Morgan's energy conference today.

"As we emerge from COVID-19 and see JKM recover as we get over $5/MMBtu, we will be able to finalize [its] partnership agreements," Gentle said.

With reduced drilling in the Permian Basin, the CEO said Tellurian does not need to build its proposed $4.2B Permian Global Access Pipeline, which would bring supplies from west Texas to Louisiana, for the first phase of the terminal project.