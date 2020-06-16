Cash Henry Hub and other U.S. physical gas benchmark prices (NG1:COM) fell to their lowest levels in more than two decades, with U.S. liquefied natural gas feedgas deliveries at a 14-month low, according to S&P Global Platts.

Cash Henry Hub settled at $1.38/MMBtu, Columbia Gulf mainline plunged to $1.285/MMBtu and Transco Zone 4 fell to $1.36/MMBtu, all hitting their lowest settlement levels since December 1998.

The weakness also was seen in the futures market, where July Nymex settled 5.5 cents lower at $1.614/MMBtu, the lowest prompt-month price since May 13.

The largest factor in the drops is weak U.S. LNG feedgas demand, especially in the U.S. Gulf Coast export facilities; total LNG feedgas deliveries fell to a 14-month low 3.72 Bcf today, a sharp drop from to the May average of 6.7 Bcf/day and the April average 8.27 Bcf/day.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ