Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it will end a nearly $1B project to produce the chemical dicamba in the U.S., but says the move is not related to a court decision that blocked sales of weedkillers based on the product.

The company says it is stopping work on a new dicamba factory in Louisiana because global overcapacity for producing the chemical has made the investment less attractive; instead, it will continue to buy dicamba and produce its XtendiMax herbicide at another plant in Iowa.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier this month that the Environmental Protection Agency understated the risks related to the use of dicamba, which is sprayed on soybeans and cotton that Bayer genetically engineered to resist the chemical.