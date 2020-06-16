Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says it will now label political ads with who paid for them when they're shared by users on their own feeds - a small change that closes a pretty big loophole in its ad-transparency approach.

For the past couple of years the social network has labeled political ads with "paid for by" - but that disclaimer disappeared once users shared those ads to their own feeds, which allowed misinformation to keep spreading from there, without any accountability.

That was due to thinking that the post had become "organic" then, and didn't need that information - but now the company thinks it's important to disclose whether a post was "at one point" an ad.