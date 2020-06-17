Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is still wary about opening its retail stores in contrast to Apple and Best Buy who have started opening stores as cities have started to relax the guidelines.

But Microsoft is still taking a wait-and-see approach, according to a statement provided to The Verge by email. Its stores remain closed until further notice. “Our approach for re-opening Microsoft Store locations is measured and cautious, guided by monitoring global data, listening to public health and safety experts, and tracking local government restrictions,” a spokesperson said. “We are prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and customers and have no new updates on store re-openings to share at this time.”

The company operates over 100 retail stores with the majority in the United States, and rest in Canada, Australia, Puerto Rico, and the UK.

The company closed its physical locations on March 16.

