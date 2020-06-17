Lenders nearly quadrupled the amount set aside for anticipated losses in Q1, according to the FDIC's latest Quarterly Banking Profile, which showed U.S. banking industry profits tumbling nearly 70% to $18.5B amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Bank capital and liquidity levels remain strong, asset quality metrics are stable and the number of 'problem banks' remains near historic lows," added FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams, sounding a positive note.

As many investors cashed out of the stock market, banks saw a $1.2T, or 8.5%, spike in deposits from the prior quarter.

In other banking news, HSBC said in a memo it would resume cutting around 35,000 jobs "over the medium term" and maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment.

Related tickers: BAC, BCS, BK, C, CS, COF, JPM, GS, MS, PNC, NTRS, STT, USB, WFC