China is accelerating containment measures in Beijing, lifting its emergency response to level two and requiring a negative coronavirus test before leaving the city.

All schools have been ordered to close, restrictions were imposed on visits to all residential communities and more than 1,200 flights in and out of the city were canceled.

31 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 137, while cases linked to the Beijing cluster have already been reported in two provinces in China's northern region.

