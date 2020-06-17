Trade and tariffs in focus on Capitol Hill

The WTO has treated the U.S. "as the world's greatest trade abuser" and "created new obligations out of thin air," Robert Lighthizer will tell Congress today, as the administration pushes for a broader reset of the international trading system.

"Many countries with large and developed economies maintain very high bound tariff rates. The U.S. must ensure that tariffs reflect current economic realities to protect our exporters and workers."

The stance could weigh on the WTO, which is struggling for relevance at a time of growing protectionism, as well as a possible leadership void when Director-General Roberto Azevedo steps down in September.